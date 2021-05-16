The North Lamar Pantherettes’ first two-game losing streak of the year came at the absolute worst time. Playing in the regional quarterfinals against Bullard, North Lamar dropped two straight games to lose the series 2–0, falling by scores of 2-1 and 6-5.
Playing at Rockwall-Heath High School, North Lamar started game one by gifting Bullard a run in the top of the first inning. The leadoff hitter, down 0–2 in the count, worked a walk to start the game. The next two batters for Bullard reached on consecutive errors, the first a throwing error and the second coming while trying to tag a runner out.
The Bullard Lady Panthers took a 2–0 lead in the third inning on two singles and a stolen base.
North Lamar had their chances in the game. The Pantherettes left eight runners on base in the opening game. Twice in the game, Karsyn Iltis was intentionally walked, putting the tying run at second base. Both times, North Lamar couldn’t capitalize.
The only run North Lamar managed in the game was in the third inning. Macy Richardson got on base and came around to score on a single by Jaycie Hall. The Pantherettes’ best opportunity to tie the game came in the fifth inning after Hall singled and Iltis was walked. Both runners advanced due to a passed ball but were stranded at second and third.
In the circle, Hall pitched brilliantly for North Lamar. Hall pitched all seven innings for North Lamar, allowing one earned run on three hits. She struck out 10 and walked two. The only other run scored was the unearned run in the first. All in all, though, the Pantherettes lost the first game 2–1.
Game two was a different story, though. Iltis was moved up in the lineup to bat leadoff for head coach Ashley Endsley’s team. Iltis led off the game with a single to right field. Richardson reached on an error and Hall was intentionally walked. It was the first of three intentional walks Hall received. After Noel Rainey hit into a fielder’s choice and Sloane Hill struck out, McKenzie Dickson came through for North Lamar.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Dickson hit a single to right field that scored Richardson and Maddi Reeves, who was courtesy running for Hall. Rainey came in and scored on a passed ball to put the Pantherettes up 3–1.
“I’m proud of how we bounced back in game two with our true Pantherette fight,” head coach Ashley Endsley said after the game.
In the second inning, North Lamar struck again. Emma Layton reached on a single and came around and scored when Iltis hit a double to the base of the wall in left field. The Pantherettes now led 4–1. Bullard would add a lone run in each of the next two innings to make the game 4–3.
Both teams had opportunities to add to it but neither team did until the seventh inning. North Lamar got a much needed insurance run when Hall was hit by a pitch. Reeves, running for her, would advance to third on a single by Noel Rainey. Reeves then crossed the plate on another passed ball by Bullard. North Lamar had a 5–3 lead.
Much like the start of the series, the North Lamar defense chose a bad time to make some errors. After an infield single got the leadoff hitter on, the next batter reached on an error. The next Bullard batter tried a sacrifice bunt. Iltis, charging the ball, flipped to home plate but not in time. The game was now 5–4 in favor of North Lamar.
The next batter was thrown out by Dickson at first. However, the tying run came across the plate. With one out and the winning run at third, Bullard hit a ball to Hannah Kent at shortstop. Kent fired home to Hill who applied the tag on the runner. However, the home plate umpire called Hill for obstruction at the plate and Bullard won the game 6–5.
“We went down fighting, and carrying ourselves with true class,” Endsley said. “I would pick my 12 young ladies over anyone every single day. I also want to thank the five seniors in how they made the program better than they left it in. Team 31 will hold a special place in my heart.”
The senior class of Iltis, Hall, McKenzie Dickson, Noel Rainey and Richardson started with Endsley in her first year leading the Pantherettes, and together they went 103–18–1.
