When a team shines both in the batter’s box and on the pitcher’s mound, it generally spells trouble for their opponent. Such was the case Friday when the Chisum Lady Mustangs took on Lone Oak and absolutely dominated en route to a comfortable 9-0 victory.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to an early lead in the first inning with a string of good at-bats. Brylea Marshall drove in Peyton Holland to score the first run of the game, Jordyn Lawson brought home Marshall later in the inning with a well-hit single and then Hannah Ford scored on a wild pitch to put her team up 3-0 out of the gate.
“After that big first inning we kinda hit a rough patch in the next couple innings,” head coach Denise Holland said. “We were getting out in front of a lot of their pitches, but we made the necessary adjustments and were able to get the offense going again.”
The team’s next burst of offense came in the fourth, when they posted four runs. Kaci Williams scored on a fielder’s choice, Kelsea Ball drove in Holland, Marshall tripled to score Ball and Ford doubled to score Marshall.
“I was really pleased with the way they adjusted and adapted,” Denise Holland said.
And for good measure, Ball and Marshall each added RBIs in the sixth to seal the win.
Marshall led the offensive onslaught, garnering a trio of RBIs on three hits. She didn’t just shine at the plate, but also on the pitcher’s mound.
Marshall pitched a complete game three-hitter, striking out 10 Lone Oak batters in the process.
“Brylea’s composure and consistency on the mound is what makes her such a great pitcher,” Denise Holland said. “She has good command of her pitches, and she works extremely well with (catcher Hannah Ford).”
In addition to Marshall’s strong performance at the plate, Ball and Ford each finished with multiple hits for Chisum. And while Peyton Holland didn’t record a hit, she reached base all four times she stepped up to the plate.
“Our girls stayed focused, stayed composed and got a really good win,” Denise Holland said.
