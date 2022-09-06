The Prairiland Lady Patriots picked up a big win on Friday, easily dispatching Greenville in straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-10, 25-12.
Chloe Raley led the way with 10 kills, 15 assists and six aces, while Kyndal Yaross led the squad with 13 kills.
Defensively, Lanna Riney and Yaross each racked up 17 digs, and Hanna Cope added 12 assists.
With the win, the Lady Patriots move to 18-8 on the season.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
