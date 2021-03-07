Everything was working for the North Lamar Pantherettes softball team Friday, as they crushed McKinney North 15-0 in just three innings of play.
Karsyn Iltis and Sloane Hill powered the offense, as each finished with a trio of hits and five RBIs apiece.
