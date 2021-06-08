The skies were cloudy and the waters choppy over the weekend, but that didn’t stop nearly 100 boaters from filling Lake Crook for what has become one of the largest annual events in Paris — the Southern Drag Boat Association Grand Prix.
Suboptimal weather plagued the weekend event, including torrential rainfall Saturday night and into the early morning hours of Sunday, but the conditions didn’t dampen the weekend for the dozens of racers who came to Paris from across the country.
“Our racers are some of the most resilient people you’ll find,” event organizer David Carroll said. “The elements threw a wrench into things, but we’re relentless. We came here to race and that’s what we did.”
Drag boats are fine-tuned for specific water levels, Carroll explained. So when heavy rainfall alters those levels, it means last-second adjustments are necessary to reach peak performance.
“Everything is done by corrective altitude,” he said. “You’re tuning these boats based on that, and it’s a situation where the difference of a thousandth of a second can be the difference between winning and losing.”
“My tuner did a great job this weekend,” said Eric Dement, who placed first in the pro outlaw classification. “It’s hard to go as fast when the water levels go up, and he had just as much on his shoulders this weekend as I had on mine. But I’ve got one of the best ones out there, and I wouldn’t have been able to win this weekend if it wasn’t for him.”
Racers were divided into classifications based on the type of boat they were racing with and the type of fuel they were using, and in total there were 12 divisions that raced in the two-day event.
In addition to Dement, other winners included Bill Diez, Marty Logan, Daryl Ehrlich, G.W. Goff, Tim Ortiz, Ken Jenkins, Dave Lipinski, Gavin Snider, George Goff, Ashley Winslett and Jake Stephenson.
Dement is no stranger to the winners’ circle, as this makes it two years in a row that he’s taken the top spot in his classification. This year, Dement said, there was a little something extra motivating him.
“John Ridgeway — everyone just calls him Big John — is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, and he couldn’t be here this year because he’s very sick and not doing well,” Dement said. “We’re all a big family here and our prayers are out to him. … I definitely wanted to win this for him this time.”
One special moment came when George Goff and G.W. Goff, father and son respectively, each came away with the top spot in their respective divisions.
“It’s a dream come true, being able to share the winners’ circle with my dad,” G.W. Goff said. “Racing has been a part of our family for a long time, so sharing this with him is really special.”
While many of the racers at the event have been coming to the Grand Prix for years, for others it was their first time racing on Lake Crook.
Among those was Dan Kirkman, who brushed the dust off his boat to take part in the races.
“This was my first time racing in about eight years,” he said. “All things considered, I think I did pretty well. Hopefully next year I’ll be back and doing even better.
