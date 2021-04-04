The North Lamar Panthers have had their fair share of district wins this season where they’ve rallied late to come out victorious. On Thursday night, the role was reversed as Gilmer got the upper hand on the Panthers with a 6–3 victory.
Back-to-back singles in the second inning put Gilmer up 1–0 early over North Lamar. The Panthers had a golden opportunity in the second inning to put some runs on the board. Cason Blease, Connor Watson and Cody Ausmus all singled to load the bases. With one out, Tripp Thoms made contact but the ball went right back to the pitcher for an inning ending double play.
Gilmer added another run in the third inning after a leadoff single. After being advanced to the third base the Buckeyes would score on a groundout to shortstop Thoms. The Panthers got their offense going in the third inning. It all started with a walk by Matthew Sandlin. Andy Kirk’s single put Sandlin at third base.
North Lamar got their first run on a double steal. Kirk stole second allowing Sandlin to steal home. The next run was also scored without the ball being put in play. This time it was Kirk stealing home to tie the game at two.
The score would remain that way until the fifth inning. With one out in the inning, Sandlin doubled to left field. The throw back to the infield was off target and Sandlin advanced to third base. Trying to catch him at third, the Gilmer third baseman threw it towards the Panther dugout, allowing Sandlin to score the go-ahead run.
That would be all the Panthers offense would score in the game. Unfortunately it wasn’t all for Gilmer. In the top of the seventh inning, Gilmer got the leadoff hitter on. The next batter walked for Gilmer. A balk call moved both runners up to second and third. A single, two walks, an error and a fielders choice put the Buckeyes up 6–3. In the bottom of the inning, the Panthers got a couple of runners on via walks but could not bring them around to score.
“We weren’t able to get it done,” Steed said. “Ultimately that’s what it comes down to. You’ve got to put away the first hitter in the inning. Immediately. If you have a lead in the last inning, you have to put away the first guy.”
North Lamar will be on the road Tuesday night to play Pittsburg.
