Former North Lamar baseball player Cody Ausmus, now playing for Eastfield Junior College, was recently named the NJCAA DIII Pitcher of the Week.
Last week, Ausmus pitched 5.2 innings of one-hit shutout baseball against Dallas-Eastfield, striking out 11 batters in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.