You might not be able to tell from the final score of 28-7, but Wednesday’s game between the Cooper Bulldogs and Wolfe City Wolves was actually close for much of the contest. Thanks to a second half surge, though, Cooper managed to pull away and in doing so clinched at least a share of the district championship for District 6-2A D1.
Yards were tough to come by early on for both teams, and the two teams found themselves still scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
That changed a little over two minutes into the second quarter though, as Wolfe City was marching into Cooper territory and looked poised to score the first points of the game. Facing a third and long following a pair of penalties, the Wolves took to the air with a pass downfield.
Rather than ending up in the hands of a receiver, however, the pass was picked off by Bulldog Jayden Limbaugh who then ran the ball back more than 80 yards into the end zone to flip the script and put the Bulldogs on the board. The extra point by Erick Zapata sailed through the uprights, and Cooper found itself up 7-0.
“Our team needed something big to happen,” Limbaugh said. “I saw their tight end sneak out a bit, so I figured a pass play was coming. I just got in front of it and was thankfully able to make the catch.”
After that, the game would go back to being a defensive battle, and neither team would score again in the half. Cooper quarterback Jaxson McGuire did find his way into the end zone on a 20-yard run, but the play was called back due to holding, and Cooper’s drive stalled out shortly thereafter.
With less than a minute to go before halftime, the Wolves again tried a deep pass downfield. And once again, it was Limbaugh who leapt to make an acrobatic interception, preventing the Wolves from scoring.
“I thought our pass coverage was great tonight,” head coach Rod Castorena said after the game. “It’s a testament to the coaching staff and how hard these guys work.”
The third quarter featured more defensive highlights for the Bulldogs. On the very first play of the second half, defensive lineman Jacob Jones forced and recovered a fumble to give the Bulldogs the ball. The play wouldn’t lead to much, though, as Cooper went three and out on their subsequent possession.
The third quarter ended with the score again unchanged, but the game’s momentum had nevertheless swung squarely in the favor of the Bulldogs. Cooper was putting together extended drives each time they got the ball, and the Wolves’ offense had stalled thanks to the intense, swarming Bulldog defense.
“We got fired up during halftime and just came out more physical than them in the second half,” running back Colin Ingram said.
In the fourth quarter, the proverbial dam broke. Ingram scored Cooper’s second touchdown of the game on a short run up the middle about three minutes into the quarter, pushing the score to 14-0.
After the defense forced a quick three and out, Cooper again took over with some favorable field position.
The drive came to a premature end when a hard tackle forced Ingram to fumble the ball. But he made sure to get the ball right back for Cooper, coming up with an interception on the first play of Wolfe City’s ensuing drive.
“I just knew I had to get the ball back for my team,” he said.
Not long after that, Ingram found paydirt as he ran a tightrope down the far sideline for a huge 60-yard touchdown to push the lead to 21.
And the team wasn’t done yet. The defense forced another quick three and out, putting immense pressure on the Wolves’ quarterback and forcing him into two incredibly rushed passes.
“We had two days to get ready, and we prepared really hard for these guys,” defensive back Noah Ramos said. “We knew they were going to bring it, since they were picked to win the district. We knew we had to show up and play hard on defense, and that’s what
we did.”
Then, on the Bulldog’s following possession, they marched the ball methodically downfield before Limbaugh scored on a short goal-line run.
Wolfe City would finally score in the closing seconds, but by that point the game was already decided and the celebration along the sidelines was on.
“The defensive stops were really big in letting us pull away,” Ingram said. “When we can force turnovers and get after them on defense, that just makes everything work so much easier for the offense.”
With the win, the Bulldogs are now guaranteed to at least share in the district title, and could win it outright, depending on how things shake out in Week 11.
“It feels great,” Ingram said. “We say we started working in the summer, but really we started when basketball and track ended last year. I’d like to see a program that works harder than us, and to see it pay off is a great feeling because we’re unselfish and we love each other.”
Ramos said the district title is made all the more sweeter since it follows last season’s disappointing 2-4 finish in which Cooper missed the playoffs.
“The team last year was a little bit in and out, and there wasn’t this togetherness,” he said. “This year, everyone loves each other and we go all out on every play.”
“I want to give credit to our coaches,” Limbaugh said. “We love them to death and I really think they’re the best coaching staff you could have.”
The feeling goes both ways.
“I love this group of kids and I’d take them over any team in the country,” Castorena said.
