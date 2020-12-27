Most people are familiar with the old adage “defense wins games.” That certainly held true for the Paris Wildcats this year, who advanced all the way to the regional finals thanks in large part to their stalwart defense. And leading the charge for that defense was senior linebacker Lain Atwood.
On paper, Atwood had one of the most impressive seasons of any defensive player around. He finished the season with 131 total tackles, including seven for a loss, while also forcing four fumbles.
As impressive as Atwood’s numbers are from 2020 — and they are impressive — what makes him a tremendous defensive force can’t be conveyed just through numbers, Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said.
“Lain Atwood is an extremely coachable young man,” Hohenberger said. “He was always willing to do whatever was asked of him, whatever was necessary. And while he is a tremendous player, I think that also really helped him to succeed this year. It’s a mindset.”
Heading into this year, Atwood said he knew the sky was the limit for his Wildcats. But he also knew that the team would only go as far as he and the rest of the defensive unit would go. It was that determination which he carried with him over the course of the entire season.
“I knew that with this being my senior year I’d have to bring it every single game,” Atwood said. “Especially this season, when we knew the season could’ve ended any time, it was more reason to go all out every single game.”
Atwood possesses a dogged determination and nose for the ball that was nearly unmatched this year and allowed him to routinely get the better of offensive players bigger than him.
“He was going up against a lot of guys bigger than him, but that’s why I love this game,” Hohenberger said. “What does a high school football player look like? They come in all shapes and sizes.
“It comes down to one thing — heartbeat — and Lain Atwood has that. He plays with his hair on fire, he seeks out the football and he’s one of the most passionate players I’ve ever been around.”
While Atwood played with a great deal of passion, Hohenberger also praised his star linebacker for his fundamentals and discipline.
“He lined us up and was in the middle of it, and we played very multiple schemes,” Hohenberger said. “He was able to stay on top of it all.”
Looking back on the season, Atwood said the pre-district game against the Celina Bobcats was one where he felt he was at his peak.
The Celina game was certainly a defensive clinic. Paris allowed the Bobcats to score a touchdown on their opening drive of the game, and then kept them from scoring again the rest of the way. Atwood finished that game with 12 total tackles, including one for a loss and a sack, as well as a forced fumble.
“I remember that game was really close, so there was extra pressure on us to really make sure they didn’t get anything going,” he said.
Another game in which his defensive ferocity was on full display, though it ultimately came in a losing effort, was in Paris’ preseason game against Pleasant Grove. In that contest, Atwood racked up a jaw-dropping 18 tackles, as he laid it all out on the field.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, the Wildcats were required to quarantine for the first two weeks of district play, saddling the team with a pair of forfeit losses. The penalty was harsh for the team, as it cost them the chance to compete for a district crown. However, Atwood said he now views it as a blessing in disguise in hindsight.
“It was heartbreaking, but I think it caused all of us, but especially the defense, to refocus,” he said. “It lit a fire in us and we learned that there really wasn’t any margin for error now.”
And true to his word, Atwood’s play, and the play of the entire Paris defense, shifted into high gear at that point.
“We took care of business,” Atwood said simply.
Atwood is the first to admit that he’s just one piece of a defensive unit that is talented from top to bottom. But what makes that squad work so well isn’t the skill of the individual players, but the bond they have with one another, he said.
“The whole team is like a brotherhood, but I definitely think the defense is like it’s own brotherhood within that,” he said. “It’s really special, and I know these guys are going to be my friends for the rest of my life.”
If you take one look at the bond Atwood has with his teammates, you’d think they’d been playing together since elementary school. But that’s hardly the case. In fact, Atwood has only been playing football for Paris for the last two seasons, before which he attended and played for Sanger.
“It was the best decision I ever made, transferring here,” Atwood said with a smile on his face. “And not just because of the football, though that’s part of it. The teachers, the coaches, all the friends I’ve made. … It was the best decision ever.”
