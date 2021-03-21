When the Prairiland Patriots baseball team traveled to Grand Saline earlier this week, they were shut out, not scoring a single run. On Friday at home, the Patriots got their revenge by crossing home plate 10 times in a convincing 10-4 victory.
It didn’t take long for the Patriots to put the offensive woes of Tuesday in the rearview mirror, scoring five runs in the first inning.
Of those five, the first two were walked in, the next two were driven in by a Gage Bankhead line drive and the fifth scored on a wild pitch.
“We demonstrated a lot of patience at the plate today,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said. “We waited for our pitches and let them make mistakes. Then when we did swing, we were swinging with a lot more confidence than we were (in the first game against Grand Saline). So i’m proud of that from a bounce-back standpoint.”
The Patriots added to their lead with a run in the second inning and another in the third, and then blew the game wide open with a trio of runs in the fourth.
After Blake Ballard was hit by a pitch and Bankhead walked, Eli Rolen scored them both with a well-hit line drive to center field.
“I think we were all seeing the ball really well tonight,” Rolen said after the game. Later in the inning, Rolen scored the team’s 10th run on a groundout by teammate Brayden Nichols.
Starting the game on the mound for the Patriots was Caleb Jameson. After allowing a pair of runs in the first, Jameson settled into his rhythm and began to give Grand Saline fits.
“He was a bit shaky at first but was really able to turn things around and find his groove a little later and pitch a great game for us,” Peacock said.
Peacock praised his team for the way they exemplified a “next man up” mentality, pointing to the job Rolen did pitching in relief for his team.
“Originally the plan was to have Caleb and Blake (Lewis) share pitching duties tonight, but then (catcher Brooks Morrison) hurt his hand in the middle of the game and Blake had to go catch because he’s also our backup catcher. Eli did a tremendous job stepping in on short notice and pitched really well for those last two innings.”
Rolen downplayed the job he did in relief, giving credit to his infield.
“In that situation, you just want to throw strikes and pitch to contact and trust that your defense will have your back, and they had my back with some good defense,” Rolen said.
