A smothering defense and an offense that was firing on all cylinders elevated the sixth-ranked Rivercrest Rebels over the Honey Grove Warriors Tuesday night. For the second year in a row, the Rebels were able to bring home an area championship trophy as they prevailed with a 64-30 victory.
Senior Brayden English got things cooking for Rivercrest with a long-range 3-pointer. The Rebel defense generated deflection after deflection, forcing the Warriors to make costly turnovers and set up their offense on the outskirts of the arc. Almost four minutes ticked off the clock before Jordan Wood scored for his Warriors on a press break.
“We were pleased with our defensive energy last night,” head coach Quincy English said. “Our kids came out and jumped all over them early. We need the same energy going into our next game.”
Front men Damian Davidson and Zachariah Lane tallied 10 steals and deflections in just the first quarter. Great rebounding by Brayden English and Ricks kept the ball on the Rebels’ end of the court. Kamryn English got out front and deposited three layups on fast breaks. The Rebels would lead at the end of the
first 17-3.
“We’re trying to work on moving the ball faster and pushing the ball up the court faster. I think that’s really helping us,” Davidson said.
Indeed, the Rebels seemed to be moving at warp speed and the Warriors simply could not stop the bleeding.
Honey Grove’s Austin Booker canned a 3-pointer to start the second stanza. However, Ricks set up camp on the 3-point arc and rained down a trio of treys in a row. Davidson sank a jump shot at the elbow and John Grider had a putback.
Warrior Karson McKnight had a big night under the goal pulling down rebounds to keep his team going. Sophomore Jarvis Hill showed his athleticism as he turned in a block, an offensive rebound and a score.
The second half opened with Honey Grove trying to get something going with a press. Good halftime coaching by head coach Homer Garner led to a more determined team.
Ki Bass knocked down a 3-pointer and Ben Patrick hit a jumper in the paint. The Warriors went on a 5-0 run and were getting better ball movement.
In response, the Rebels called timeout to regroup. They promptly picked up the defensive pace again, leading to multiple scores on turnovers. Lane turned in eight points in the third quarter on drives to the goal.
Honey Grove’s Hill delivered a pair of baskets as the Warriors had their best quarter of the night, scoring 13 and holding Rivercrest to 14.
A large 55 - 24 lead allowed Rivercrest to get playing time in for the reserves, though Honey Grove kept battling until the end. Alex Fisk and Booker both netted threes and Fisk grabbed a couple of rebounds.
“I think as a coach, you try to take your team as far as you can go and I think we went as far as we could go,” Garner said afterwards. “They all worked hard and came to work at practice every day and they gave all they got. From a coach’s standpoint that’s all you can ask.”
Honey Grove loses four seniors but has lots of hope for next year as Garner believes they have some great talent moving up from the freshman and junior high ranks.
Hill and Booker both led the Warriors with six points each. Woods scored five and McKnight and Bass both tallied four points.
Rivercrest moves on to the regional quarterfinal round where they will face the winner of Celeste and Linden-Kildare.
Ricks and Kamryn English scored 16 points each. Lane contributed 12, Grider had six, and Bradyn English notched five points.
“We’re trying to play every game like it could be our last,” senior point guard Davidson said after the win. “We only have a few left and then it’s over for good. We have to give it our all so we have a better chance to win.”
