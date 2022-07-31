Competitors young and old picked up their putters and 9-irons this past week at Paris Golf and Country Club for its annual parent-child tournament, with dozens of teams taking part across a wide range of age groups.
Some parents took part on more than one team, competing alongside different children over the course of the event.
In the 17-and-up bracket, Donald Lewis and Price Ashley took the top prize with a low score of 60. Gatz and Jackson Nottingham were runners up, and in third place was Lewis again, this time competing with son Donald Lewis III, while the fourth-place team was Larry and Stephen Wooldridge.
In the 14-16 bracket, the Keeling family earned the top spot. The second-place team was the Coward team, and in third was the Crowell team.
In the 11-13 bracket, the Dawber team took the top spot. The Townes family finished second and the Keeling family took third.
And in the 10-and-under bracket, the Holtman team came out on top, with the Bethea team placing second and the Donnan team in third.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
