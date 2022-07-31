IMG_2405.jpeg

Competitors young and old picked up their putters and 9-irons this past week at Paris Golf and Country Club for its annual parent-child tournament, with dozens of teams taking part across a wide range of age groups.

Some parents took part on more than one team, competing alongside different children over the course of the event.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

