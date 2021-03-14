The Paris Wildcats golf team made the trek to Durant, Oklahoma this past week to compete in the Durant Punch-Out Tournament, and were rewarded for their efforts. Out of 17 schools, Paris placed second overall, with several Wildcats golfing their way to the top of the leaderboards when all was said and done.
Wildcat Mason Napier placed first, and did so in dramatic fashion, winning a thrilling two-hole playoff for the top individual spot, and coach Randall Lewis said it was his first ever playoff.
Napier shot a 77 for the tournament, and not far behind him were teammates Tate Lewis and Tyler Harvey, who shot an 81 and 83, respectively.
Also performing well at the event were Adam Clement, who shot a 100; Erickson Mathieu, who shot a 115 and Haden Bush, who finished with a 118.
Two Paris Ladycats also made the trip to compete in the Durant Punch-Out. Lilly Lewis carded a score of 117 and teammate Emma Homer shot a 128.
