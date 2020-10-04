It was an exciting and tumultuous game Friday, as the Chisum Mustangs took on the Redwater Dragons on the road. Ultimately, the Mustangs played extremely well on both sides of the ball and managed to spoil their opponent’s homecoming night with a 27-22 win.
Though Chisum would soon settle into a strong rhythm offensively and defensively, In the opening minutes the game looked anything but promising.
Redwater opened the game with a steady and balanced march downfield, picking up most of their yards on the ground but mixing in some pass plays to keep Chisum’s defense honest. They capped the drive off with a 10-yard run into the end zone that put the Mustangs in an early 7-0 hole, and chewed up a sizable portion of the quarter.
Chisum’s first offensive possession wasn’t nearly as fruitful, ending in a quick three-and-out. And then, on the very first play of Redwater’s second possession, the Dragons connected on a 50-yard pass, and Chisum found itself facing an early 14 point deficit.
Chisum’s second possession — which came at the tail end of the opening quarter — began much like their first, with the offense looking stagnant.
In the closing seconds of the quarter, though, quarterback Levi Weems connected with receiver Jett Petkus on a big 28-yard pass, and it was like a switch was flipped. From that point on, Chisum’s offense was able to match anything Redwater threw at it blow for blow.
“That’s a play we work on, and Jett is a really explosive player and we want to get him the ball as much as we can,” head coach Darren Pevey said. “I definitely think that got everyone fired up and gave us life.”
Following the completion to Petkus, the team found success in its ground attack, with big gains courtesy of Zaquavious Price, Ashton Fleming and Espn Blyton.
Then, on third and goal, running back Chris Worthy was able to punch the ball into the end zone to give Chisum its first points roughly halfway through the second quarter, and trailed 14-7 after Brayden Brown was true on the extra point..
Rather than give the ball back to the Dragons, Chisum gambled with an onside kick. It was a gamble that paid off, as the Mustangs were able to recover the onside kick.
Chisum’s special teams were on point throughout the game. Not only did they successfully recover an onside kick, but Redwater’s several attempts at onside kicks of their own all failed.
“We knew they onsided a lot and were really good at it, so we put a lot of extra time in on that this week and it paid off,” Pevey said. “The kids knew that it was coming and executed.”
After getting the ball back, it was only a matter of seconds before Chisum again scored — this time on a 32-yard pass from Weems to Tristen Preston. After the attempted point after was off the mark, Chisum found itself trailing by a single point, 14-13.
As the Mustang offense came alive after the first quarter, so too did the team’s defense.
“We knew we had to tighten up and we did,” linebacker Chris Worthy said, who finished with 11 total tackles. “It was a team effort.”
For the next handful of drives neither team was able to put points on the scoreboard. Chisum’s defense had moments of brilliance, including a fumble recovered by Price. And though Chisum was picking up some decent yardage on its drives, the next few drives ended before they could get in scoring territory.
With 15 seconds left in the half, and Redwater attempting to run the clock out, Preston forced a fumble and gave Chisum one last shot at putting more points on the board. Unfortunately, Weems’ pass to the end zone was intercepted by a member of the Dragons’ secondary, ending the half with Redwater up 14-13.
Chisum would take its first lead of the game early in the second half, though. Price scampered to the outside before running the ball in for a nine-yard touchdown, and after a failed attempt at a two point conversion, Chisum led 19-14.
Redwater would not fold easily, though. On the Dragons’ ensuing drive, the team regained its offensive footing, and marched down the field for a touchdown. They nailed their two point conversion, and took back the lead, 22-19.
“We could’ve lost this game, but our kids showed a mental toughness,” Pevey said. “I’m really proud of the way they came out and competed.”
It only took a couple minutes of the fourth quarter for Chisum to answer right back and reclaim the lead for themselves, when Price capped off a quick drive with an eight-yard touchdown run.
This time, the two point conversion was true, as Weems connected with Brown to stretch the Mustangs lead back to 27-22.
Elation on the Mustangs’ sideline briefly turned to horror, though, as the Dragons took the ensuing kickoff roughly 80 yards all the way into the Chisum red zone.
With less than two minutes left on the clock, it looked dire for the Mustangs. If Redwater were to score, it likely wouldn’t give Chisum ample time to answer back.
Despite starting with excellent field position — and with the game in the balance — the Chisum defense held strong and forced the Dragons into an empty-handed turnover on downs.
“We were thinking that we wanted to win,” Worthy said of the defense’s mindset during the final defensive stand.
Price paced the offense with 123 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Blyton finished with 45 rushing yards, Fleming had 41 and Worthy had 35 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Weems didn’t throw the ball much, but was effective when he did. He finished 2 of 3 on passing attempts, tallying 62 passing yards and a passing touchdown,
Defensively, Worthy led the way with 11 tackles. Fleming and Rylan Boutwell each recorded nine tackles and Petkus had seven. Price had five tackles and a fumble recovery and Braylon Bryant had six tackles.
“We came in with the mindset that we were going to win,” Worthy said. “We didn’t come here to lose, and we’re not going anywhere else to lose.”
