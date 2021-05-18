For Paris native and former North Lamar Pantherette Bailey Foy, her collegiate volleyball career has taken her to schools all across the country. Now, it’s landed her somewhere else: on the All-American First Team after a phenomenal season with Texas Wesleyan University.
She shone in her first season with the Rams as a senior, but she’d already proven herself as a terrific middle blocker. She began her collegiate career with Butler University, then transferred to Navarro Junior College and then played for Jacksonville University in Florida before transferring again to Texas Wesleyan.
With such a wide breadth of experience under her belt, Foy said the past season was not only the best she’s had on the court, but one of the best experiences off it as well.
“The chemistry on the team this year was really good,” she said. “It was a lot better than some of the other years.”
Foy finished the regular season as the most accurate hitter in the entire National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. She had an impressive .413 attack percentage while knocking down 243 total kills, averaging 3.2 a set, the fifth-highest average in the league.
Looking back on her season, one match that stands out where she was playing at her peak was in a late-season matchup against Wayland Baptist, when she finished with 20 big kills.
Heading into the season, Foy said, she approached things with an attitude of playing for “an audience of one,” with the lone audience member being God, she said.
The mindset worked, to say the least.
And in large part thanks to Foy’s contributions, Texas Wesleyan had a strong season, making it all the way to the national tournament before losing in a hard-fought match, finishing the season with a 25-4 record.
Though a senior, the Covid-19 pandemic granted Foy an additional year of eligibility, and she said she’s already looking forward to continuing to improve and making an impact on the court as a fifth-year senior.
“This is a big honor, and
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.