The Rivercrest Lady Rebels kept their recent hot streak going Tuesday, as they notched their sixth win in a row and defeated the cross-county rival Detroit Lady Eagles 43-32.
The Lady Eagles came out hot with CC Runels depositing six first-quarter points and Braylin Craig adding three to help put Detroit up 13-5 in the first few minutes of play.
However, the Lady Rebels regrouped quickly and tightened up on defense to go on an 8-2 run. Selena Kelley garnered several steals that she converted into quick points to end the first quarter 13-10 in favor of Detroit.
Rivercrest kept the hot hand going into the second quarter. Logan Huddleston opened the scoring up with a 3-pointer from the right corner and Kelley swished a 3 as well. Kelley hit two more buckets from the baseline and Alexis Carey snagged rebound after rebound to help the Lady Rebs finish the first half on an 18-2 run.
Craig would be the lone Detroit scorer in the second quarter, as the teams entered the locker room with the Lady Rebels leading 23-15.
Detroit came out strong and face-guarded Kelley to try and stop the bleeding. The plan worked, as they kept the ball out of her hands time and time again.
Runels dazzled the crowd with a running floater in the lane and followed that up with aa shot in the paint. Kayleigh Griggs scored from the outside as the Lady Eagles launched a comeback.
However, the duo of Huddleston and Anna Duvall were primed to step in and keep the lead for Rivercrest. Duvall nailed two of her trademark jumpshots while Huddleston swished another three and a free throw. Carey got a steal and a layup and Kelley kept contributing to help her team with multiple rebounds and stiff defense on Runels.
The final eight minutes were a slugfest as the two teams swapped scores back and forth. Duvall floated one in and followed that up with a driving layup that drew the and-one free shot.
Detroit’s Cailyn Ray answered back with a score from the post and Runels made a fade-away basket. The Lady Eagles amped up their hustle but Rivercrest kept momentum going their way with excellent defense and another drive through the lane by Duvall.
Anna Guest sank the final basket for the Lady Rebels. Runels and Madison Gaddis put the last buckets in for the Lady Eagles but their come-back fell short as Rivercrest held on to win and moved solely into second place in district.
Runels led all scorers with 15 points. Craig added six for the Lady Eagles followed by Griggs with four points.
Kelley led her Lady Rebels with 12 points. Huddleston and Duvall each contributed 11 points.
