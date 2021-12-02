It was a defensive battle by both teams on Tuesday, but the Cooper Bulldogs emerged victorious against the Chisum Lady Mustangs 38-33.
“It was a defensive battle; both teams played really good defense and it took a while for either of us to figure out how to score,” Chisum coach Will Smith said.
By forcing turnovers and getting out in transition, the Lady Mustangs built up a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, but foul trouble and some hot shooting by the Dogettes allowed Cooper to go on a big run, and finish the quarter up four.
Cooper Dogette Presley Limbaugh established a scoring rhythm in the second half, and Chesney Kinnamon hit two big 3-pointers down the stretch to help put her team in front.
“We switched up our D, and forced some really key turnovers there,” Cooper coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “Baylee (George) and Presley hit some big shots. It was a tough game between two good teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.