It was a back-and-forth affair, but the North Lamar Pantherettes were ultimately able to down the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes in five dramatic sets on Tuesday, starting district play with a 2-0 record by winning 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-11.
The Pantherettes were able to make their presence felt in the middle, with blockers Lauren Dority, Logan Dority and Roselyn Spencer all having a massive impact. The Dority sisters each finished with eight kills apiece, with Logan adding 15 digs and sister Lauren tallying three blocks. Spencer finished with five kills, and also racked up a team-best five blocks.
Senior libero Emma Layton had a team-high 25 digs and a pair of aces. And senior setter Erica King did a little bit of everything, contributing 25 assists, four kills and five digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.