When the top high school powerlifters from across the state meet to duke it out later this month, 10 Paris Ladycats will be among their ranks.
Echantra Roberson, who had her ticket punched to the state competition last year before Covid-19 cut her season short, will once again have a chance to compete at the state meet after being crowned the regional champion. She lifted a total of 800 pounds, including 355 on the deadlift and 285 on the squat.
Jaidah Franklin, Ashley McGuire and TK Marshall were named regional runners-up, and will also have a chance to compete at the state level. Franklin lifted a total of 835 pounds, McGuire lifted 770 pounds and Marshall lifted 670 pounds.
Also qualifying are Diane Alvarez, who lifted 500 total pounds; Diana Farfan, who lifted 530; Erika Holt, who lifted 565; Atajdren Gill, who lifted 700; Tymia Browner, who lifted 725; and Sydney Shiver, who lifted 665.
