Koron Davis scored 17 points and Da’May Jones added 15 as Paris Junior College defeated Clarendon College 68-62 on Tuesday in the Trinity Valley CC Classic.
Paris improved to 5-3 on the season, while Clarendon fell to 4-7.
In the other game, host Trinity Valley CC beat San Antonio-based Strength N Motion 80-52.
Zarique Nutter led Clarendon with a game-high 22 points. Cody Collingsworth added 11 (all in the first half) and Bryce Okpoh 10.
Nutter had only four points at halftime, but added four field goals and a bunch of free throws in the second half.
Paris coach Bill Foy said the Dragons’ victory wasn’t a thing of beauty.
“I don’t think they ever led. We got up early, but every time we pushed it out to 10 to 12 points ahead, they came fighting back,” Foy said. “You know, we just couldn’t shake ’em”
Paris led the Bulldogs only 28-25 at the half.
“We just kind of let ‘em hang around all night. I think we were up 11 or 12 points with four or five minutes to go, and then we turned it over a couple of times, and they made it close again,” Foy said.
“But in the end we were still on top. We made enough plays to get the win.”
Davis scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half.
Paris was 8-of-11 from the free throw line, yet that was where the Bulldogs made up the most ground. Clarendon was 17-of-22, with Nutter personally making 10 out of 13.
“He’s a really good player,” Foy said of Nutter. “He’s averaging like 24 points a game and is just really good at putting the ball on the floor, getting to the basket and.either scoring or drawing fouls.”
Paris did much of its damage from outside. Both teams made 21 field goals inside the three-point arc, but Paris knocked down 11 three-pointers to 3 for Clarendon.
Da’May Jones made three 3-pointers and Torrin Andrews added two, with Davis, Christian Ashby and Tariq Aman getting one apiece.
Clarendon made two 3’s in the firs half and one in the second half, while Paris hit four 3’s in each half.
Ashby came into the game having made eight 3-pointers in each of his last two games, but was off the mark last night. The one 3-pointer he made was his only points all night.
“Yeah, Ashby was off a little bit tonight, but other guys stepped up,” Foy said.
“When your leading scorer has an off night, some other guys gotta step up and they did,” Foy added.
He singled our Randarius Jones (no relation to Da’May Jones) and Ronald Holmes for coming off the bench and doing a good job. Holmes scored three big baskets in the second half against Clarendon’s zone. Jones finished with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.