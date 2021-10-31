With just moments left in regulation on Friday, the Honey Grove Warriors and Alba-Golden Panthers were deadlocked at 13 points apiece, and it looked certain that the two teams were headed to overtime. It wasn’t to be for Honey Grove, however, as a costly error led to the Panthers seizing control of the ball and the game, and the Warriors left Alba with a heartbreaking 20-13 loss.
In the final minutes of the game, the Warriors were marching downfield and it looked like they might be the ones to take a late lead. However, a costly fumble gave Alba-Golden the ball with excellent field position to work with, and it didn’t take them long to punch in the winning touchdown.
Alba-Golden struck first, marching the ball down and punching the ball into the endzone from in close to give the Panthers the early 6-0 lead.
Honey Grove answered right back, though. A terrific return by Dre Patt on the ensuing kickoff started the Warriors just 30 yards from the endzone, and before long, Levi Beavers ran it in on a quarterback sneak. The team then nailed the extra point, and found themselves up 7-6.
They added to their lead in the second quarter when Anthanie Whitman ran the ball in from just about three yards out, putting Honey Grove up 13-6. That touchdown was made possible in part by a fumble forced by Warrior Deon Morris.
Alba-Golden tied the game up in the third quarter, ultimately setting up the late game score a quarter later.
Jonas Butler came up with a big play on Honey Grove’s last drive, making a spectacular catch, though the drive ultimately was cut short a few plays later by the fumble.
The game is the latest of several Warriors games in which Honey Grove put itself in a position to win but was ultimately unable to close the game out.
“We played well on both sides of the ball,” head coach Glen Schuelke said. “Better days are coming. We’re a really young team, and this is all part of the process.”
The Warriors needed to win on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive, and the loss has eliminated them from postseason contention. The 6-2A D1 postseason teams are now set, and the district will be represented by the Cooper Bulldogs, Celeste Blue Devils, Wolfe City Wolves and Alba-Golden Panthers.
The team will play their final game of the season next week against the Rivercrest Rebels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.