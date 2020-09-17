It was a showdown between cross-county rivals when the Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team took on the Detroit Lady Eagles. Ultimately, it was Rivercrest that came away with the victory in four sets, winning 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18.
Both teams started a bit slow, Rivercrest head coach Katelyn James said, though the Rebels soon found their footing and began to put pressure on the Lady Eagles.
“We turned it around, and I think we did a good job with our passing, serve-receive, and placing our shots (and) hitting it where they weren’t,” James said.
A driving force behind the early turnaround, James said, was the leadership from team captains McKenzie Walton and Rylie Huddleston. Walton finished with 18 digs and four aces, while Huddleston finished with five aces and 20 digs.
In the third set, which Rivercrest lost, James said Detroit came out with a greater level of intensity and concentration.
“They just executed better than we did that set,” she said. “But I think it caused us to come out even stronger in the fourth. We got out to an 8-10 point lead at one point in that last set.”
Hardman led Rivercrest with 10 kills to go along with a block and two digs. Mankins had six kills, a team-high 23 digs, an ace and two blocks. Logan Huddleston had six kills and five digs. And Vivian Hines led the team with 16 assists.
For the Lady Eagles, Kellie Welcch led the way with 13 kills, two digs, two blocks and an ace. Ayanna Smith tallied 12 kills and four digs. Alanna Harris finished with eight digs. Madison Gaddis finished with three kills and 12 digs. And Kyira Scott finished with a team-best 17 assists.
