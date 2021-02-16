The Paris Optimist Club, which provides local youth with fun and inviting baseball leagues for a wide range of ages, has extended its registration period.
Originally wrapping up Feb. 13, the club will now also host an additional registration event on Friday from 12:30 to 6 p.m.,Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Woodall Baseball Park.
