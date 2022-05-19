As a Paris Ladycat, TK Marshall proved herself to be a dominant force in powerlifting. Her efforts didn’t go unnoticed, and she’ll now have the chance to compete at the next level for the University of Texas Longhorns.
Growing up, Marshall took part in several sports, such as basketball, volleyball and track. None managed to hold her interest. None, that is, until she tried powerlifting.
“I’d always grown up taking part in a bunch of different sports, but it wasn’t until I started doing powerlifting that I finally found a sport that I connected with,” she said. “It was the only one I wanted to continue with. I think (what appealed to me) was the work that went into it, like training and all of that.”
Marshall joined the Paris powerlifting team as a sophomore, and immediately made her presence felt. In her first year as a powerlifter she was able to punch a ticket to the state tournament, though her season and chances at a state medal were halted when the coronavirus pandemic shut high school athletics down.
She didn’t let that deter her, and came back even stronger the next year.
“She’s been to state every single year she’s been on the team,” Paris head powerlifting coach Matt Green said. “That’s remarkable. She’s truly a special athletic talent.”
Looking back at her high school career, Marshall pointed to home meets as times when she felt most in the zone and able to perform at a high level.
“When we had home meets, that’s when all of our friends would come out and cheer us on,” Marshall said with a smile. “That always made me feel good, and I think that’s when I was at my best.”
For many years, collegiate powerlifting hasn’t been regarded as an official sport in the athletic department, and had just been viewed as something closer to a club sport, Green said.
That’s been changing of late, and many schools now put more of an emphasis on the sport and even offer financial scholarships to powerlifters, Green said.
And even though collegiate powerlifting is slightly different than most NCAA sports, Green said it’s no less impressive that Marshall will be competing at a Big 12 school with a reputation like UT’s.
The growing popularity of the sport at the collegiate level is exciting to Marshall, and she said she hopes to be a part of the changing culture surrounding collegiate powerlifting.
“I’m hoping that my presence there, along with other people’s, can help bring attention to the sport and get more people into it and just help its popularity,” she said. “I love powerlifting, and I think it’s awesome I get to be a part of its growth at the college level.”
Marshall said she’s loved her time dominating 4A powerlifting with Paris High, and now she’s excited to move on to bigger and tougher competition.
“Until you get to the state meet, you kind of get used to always being one of the strongest,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting that now I’ll be competing against a lot tougher competition.”
“I’m excited to see what she can do,” Green said. “She’s got a region record here in 4A and really just dominated ever since she started. I know she has what it takes to succeed at the next level.”
