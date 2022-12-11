Emma Garner led a trio of double-digits scorers at home Friday night in the Chisum Lady Mustang’s win over the Lady Tigers of Leonard High School.
Garner put away baskets for 17 points, Peyton Holland was good for 14 points and Ava Lamb came up with 13 points in Chisum’s 59-36 win.
The game started out fairly even with Chisum holding a one-point advantage over the Lady Tigers entering the second quarter. At the half, the Lady Mustangs led 24-17 after scoring 12 points in each of the first two quarters.
But after the halftime break the Lady Mustangs came out with a blast outscoring the Lady Tigers 20 to 8 during the third quarter. Chisum continued to outscore the Leonard squad in the final time frame, 15-11.
Lamb and Cadriene Snell each grabbed eight rebounds with Snell pulling down six on defense and two on offense while Lamb took five on defense and three on offense. Garner had seven rebounds in the game while Brooklyn Atnip and Brylea Marshall each grabbed six.
The Lady Mustangs are now 8-10 and will have a bye Dec. 13 before starting district play Dec. 16.
Chisum will travel to Grand Saline to face the 10-5 Lady Indians in the district opener for the Lady Mustangs. The Grand Saline squad opens its district play Dec. 13 against Lone Oak.
In tournament action Thursday, the Paris High School Wildcats beat the team from Lebanon Trails out of Frisco, 49-48, and lost to Mesquite Poteet, 39-24. The Wildcats are in the Greenville Tournament.
In the Bonham Tournament Chisum’s Mustangs lost 45-37 to the squad from Sam Rayburn High School on Thursday.
North Lamar is in the Brownsboro Tournament and the Mustang won one and lost one in Thursday action. The Mustangs took a win from Rains High School, 51-46, but lost to Sunnyvale, 64-45.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
