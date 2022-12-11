Chisum ISD logo

Emma Garner led a trio of double-digits scorers at home Friday night in the Chisum Lady Mustang’s win over the Lady Tigers of Leonard High School.

Garner put away baskets for 17 points, Peyton Holland was good for 14 points and Ava Lamb came up with 13 points in Chisum’s 59-36 win.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

