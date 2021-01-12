Pine Ridge Golf Course has been working to elevate golf in the Red River Valley, and with the recent addition of cutting edge technology to help golfers, and other additions, to make the course more fun for people of all ages and skill levels.
“This is a big deal,” GM Cathy Harbin said of the technology, which tracks the flight path of a golf shot and displays it on a hitting bay’s HD screen. “We’ve gotten national attention because of this.”
In addition to the technology aimed at helping golfers with their shot, the course also expanded, adding 12 covered bays to the driving range to better utilize the TopTracer technology.
And Harbin said the course also saw additions to make it more family friendly, including chipping games and a putting green for kids to enjoy.
“This was designed to be a great community activity,” Harbin said. “Everyone can have fun in a socially distanced environment.”
