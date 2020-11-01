When North Lamar lost their tiebreaker matchup with crosstown rival Paris on Monday night, it secured one thing — a date with Lindale, ranked second in the state. Their bi-district matchup went down in Mt. Vernon, and the Lady Eagles were too much to handle as they walked away with the victory 15–25, 20–25, 15–25.
“I saw a team that left every single thing they had on the floor,” Coach Sara Beth Upchurch said after the game about her team’s performance against Lindale. “They can leave here with no regrets and not feeling like they played scared.”
The Pantherettes scored the first three points of the first set and held a 4–1 advantage. The Lady Eagles battled back and finally took their first lead at 8–7. They would never trail again in the game. It wasn’t without a struggle, though.
“They came up against a great Lindale team,” Upchurch continued. “Honestly, [they] made Lindale work really, really hard. We kept the ball in play. We kept hitting. We stayed aggressive and I see a team that literally left their hearts out there tonight.”
For the three sets, North Lamar had a staggering 65 digs off of Lindale hits. Senior Macy Richardson led the team with 19 while Noel Rainey finished with 13 for North Lamar. It wasn’t just those two. The Pantherettes got contributions in that department up and down the line up.
Emma Doyal finished with eight digs to go with her team-leading 15 assists. Ashley Trenchard and Maddie Walters each had five digs. Trenchard also led the team with eight kills. Kate Rainey, Emma Layton and Maleah Holbrook each added four digs. Lauren Dority had a pair while Hannah Titlow finished with one.
“This is the first team that I’ve had such a variety of ages,” Upchurch said when asked about the contributions up and down the roster. “I’ve got two freshman that start, one who literally runs the offense. I’ve got people on the bench who had to go in tonight that really haven’t seen a lot of playing time. They went in and did a phenomenal job. That’s what being a team is.”
At the net, North Lamar received contributions up and down the line up but they were led by Hutton Pointer. Pointer finished with 14 total blocks. She had two solo blocks and 12 assists. Dority contributed with five blocks. Two of which were solo. Walters had four assisted blocks on the night. Richardson added a couple of assisted blocks while Erica King and Titlow each had one.
“This was hard. I’ve watched these seniors the longest I’ve got to see a group as a coach,” Upchurch said. “I’ve watched them grow tremendously. Each one of them has their own special story and to watch them grow into such great young ladies who have literally been asked to play multiple positions. They have been great for the younger ones. They’ve been great mentors. I told them that the freshman and sophomores have big shoes to fill.”
