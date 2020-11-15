Basketball coaches sometimes lament how hard they work to emphasize the importance of ball movement to their players, as some athletes are all too eager to play the role of a hero.. Luckily for first year coach David Monds, he does not have that problem with his North Lamar Panthers,
“These guys are totally unselfish, always making the extra pass,” the coach said. “In fact, I almost have the opposite problem, where they might pass up an open shot to make the pass.”
Senior guard Coreion Jeffrey agreed with his coach’s assessment, and chalked his team’s eagerness for passing up to the deep bond all the players share with one another on and off the court.
“That kind of atmosphere — a family-type atmosphere — is what you want on a basketball team,” Monds said. “When you’re family, you’re not going to leave your brother on the court. Being together off the court makes things go better on the court. They’re going to fight for one another.”
Monds said he hasn’t had much time to work with his players so far. From what he’s seen, though, he’s been impressed with the Panthers’ depth.
“If I sub a player out, he’s probably as good as the guy coming in for him, and that’s really neat,” Monds said.
“I like that ‘next man up’ mentality,” Jeffrey added. “That’s what basketball is supposed to be.”
One possible weakness Monds said the team could run into is lack of experience. Last year’s team was extremely senior-laden, and as a result, the Panthers lost almost their entire roster to graduation.
Offensively, Monds said he and his coaching staff are focused on imparting the fundamentals for the time being.
“Offensively, we’re teaching our players how to play, rather than ‘plays.’” he said. “Playing with proper spacing, timing, creating angles (and) ball and player movement,” he said.
Defensively, it’s a different story. Monds said he has no problem and, in fact, relishes being able to get into the nitty gritty of defense with his players.
“I’m hugely defensive minded,” he said. “I think defense is where you need to start if you’re going to be successful.”
He hasn’t had much time to see his squad in action but, but what he’s seen has impressed him.
“These kids know how to play, that’s for sure,” he said. “And they all love the game and want to be here too.”
As this is his first head coaching gig, Monds admitted there might be a bit of a learning curve. However, he said, it’s a challenge he looks forward to tackling head on.
“First year head coach without any coaching experience —I have always been on the other side of the clipoard so it’s a daily learning process,” Monds said.
Despite his lack of coaching experience, Monds has plenty of experience as a player, including playing collegiately at Oklahoma State University and playing professionally for a time as well.
Monds said he plans on drawing from all of his past experiences to help him acclimate to the roles and responsibilities of being a coach.
One of the key ways, he’ll do that is in the way he meticulously pores over and studies film, he said.
“I’m big on film,” Monds said. “I think preparation is key.”
Jeffrey said he’s already impressed with what he’s seen from Monds as a coach.
“I like how he’s hard on us in practice,” Jeffrey said. “It might not always seem like it in the moment, but it’s tough love and at the end of the day it makes us better.”
Monds stressed just how thankful he was to get the opportunity to coach the Panthers, thanking athletic director Kendal Kirk and superintend Kelli Stewart.
