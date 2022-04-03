The Cooper Dogettes made quick work of Wolfe City on Friday, as they only needed three innings to pour on 17 runs and easily dispatch the Wolfe City Lady Wolves by a score of 17-1.
By the time the top of the first had wrapped up, Cooper already led 9-0, thanks to big hits by Caylee Conley, Kenzlee Randle, Presley Limbaugh and Heidi Wood. In just the first inning alone, both Limbaugh and Randle tripled, with Randle garnering two hits in the frame alone.
For the game, Limbaugh, Randle and Conley all finished with a pair of hits and a trio of RBIs, and Chani Sonntag, Gracie Phipps, Jolynn McCoy, Wood and Chesney Kinnamon all tallied RBIs as well for Cooper.
Wolfe City finished with just one hit, as Sonntag was dominant in the circle. In two innings, she recorded six outs — and all six came on strikeouts.
The Dogettes have scored 52 runs in their last four games
