It took the Chisum Mustangs no time to build up an imposing lead over the Mildred Eagles on Friday afternoon at the Prairiland Tournament, and they coasted to a 71-38 victory.
From start to finish, the Mustangs practically lived in transition, as they took every opportunity to push the tempo, whether it followed a steal, a missed Mildred shot or a Mildred bucket.
Leading the charge was Zaquavious Price, who used his devastating speed to be a one-man fast break unto himself. He finished the game with 25 points, leading all scorers.
“He did a really good job getting out in transition,” Chisum coach Brian Temple said. “He set the tone for us offensively.
“We talked about letting our defense lead to offense and emphasizing the transition game, and when we get out and start getting some easy layups, that bucket starts looking wider and wider.”
Evan Wood also provided the Mustangs with a burst. He finished the game with 17 points, and five of those 17 came in very quick succession in the second quarter, when he knocked down a pair of free throws, came up with a steal shortly thereafter and drained a 3-pointer.
Only moments before that, he made his presence felt on the defensive end by drawing a charge as well.
Providing the team with a boost off the bench was Aiden Petkus, who contributed some solid defense and also a nice contribution in the scoring column as well.
“He’s a huge asset, because we know we can give some of our starters a breather, and with him on the court we feel like we’re fine even without those starters,” Temple said.
Petkus had a highlight-reel worthy play in the third quarter when Price connected with him for a pretty alley-oop layup that gave Chisum a 53-22 lead.
In addition to Price’s 25 and Wood’s 17, Aiden Petkus had seven points, Keaston Lawrence had six, Jett Petkus had four, William Haley and Cade Hamill each had three, and Ashton Fleming and Brayden Brown each scored a pair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.