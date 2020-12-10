It was a showdown between two Lamar County opponents Tuesday, as the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Paris Ladycats met in Pattonville for a cross-county matchup. And though Paris started strong, it was the Lady Patriots who managed to finish stronger and come away with a 55-41 victory.
The Ladycats came out of the gate strong, led by nine first quarter points from guard Jazz Dangerfield. They would go on to carry that momentum through the the second quarter as well, outscoring Prairiland by a point in each of the first two quarters, and taking a 25-23 lead into halftime.
“Any time our local teams play one another, you know it’s going to be intense,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said. “In this game, (Paris) definitely came out with more intensity early on.”
However, the Lady Patriots came out firing on all cylinders in the third.
Stifling defense limited Paris to just two third quarter points, while also leading to easy offense for the Lady Patriots.
“We were more active on defense in the second half, and that’s where everything started for us,” Tucker said.
Tucker pointed to guard Mallorie Sneed as a major difference maker in the game.the guard finished with 17 points, and played some stellar defense too.
In addition to Sneed, Hannah Murdock scored 12 points in the game, Kiersten Bridges finished with 10, TJ Folse had six points, Abi Farmer had five and Ali Sessums had 3.
For Paris, Dangerfield had 12 points, Gordon scored 11, Quiniya Savage had seven, Tianya Williams had six and Jordan Andrade and Asia Johnson each had two.
