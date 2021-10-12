Playing their final game of the season in front of a home crowd, the Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors fell short on Monday, dropping their home finale to district rival Poetry in four sets, 19-25, 25-18, 12-25, 11-25.
The first set was tightly-contested the whole way through, with stellar offense from Lenexa Zacharies and Libby Jones powering the team, coupled with great defense by Zacharies, Maddie Puckett and Kate Brannon.
Late in the opening set, TCA led 17-15, but Poetry went on a strong 10-2 run to close the set out.
The second set went much the same way, though this time, a stingy TCA defense that expertly covered the court made sure no comeback was coming.
They were unable to keep that momentum going, however, in large part due to Poetry’s D1 prospect of an outside hitter in Branndi Alsobrook, who was able to find thunderous kills all over the court.
Playing in her last game on TCA’s court, Zacharies — the team’s lone senior — went out with a bang, racking up several kills and blocks.
“She played great,” coach John Folse said. “She had some great blocking, and she had to step up there because our other blocker was out tonight. We just needed more players to step up and bring that energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.