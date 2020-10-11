The Paris Wildcats took the field Friday night against an opponent for the first time since late September, following a prolonged quarantine after members of the varsity and junior varsity teams tested positive for Covid-19.
Signs of rust could be seen Friday against the Ranchview Wolves, but ultimately the Wolves were still no match against the Wildcats, who came away with a resounding 50-0 victory.
“I think you could tell we hadn’t played in two weeks,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “Our timing was off, execution wasn’t what it needed to be. ... We had far too many penalties.
“Things that looked so good against (at the time 10th ranked) Midlothian Heritage had taken a step back this week.”
Though Hohenberger said the play on the field left things to be desired, Paris still won easily.
Quaterback Luke Hohenberger finished the game with 200 passing yards and two passing touchdowns on 8-for-12 passing.
“He works hard and did a good job,” Steven Hohenberger said. “His passes were on point for the most part.”
Running backs Zy’kius Jackson, KD Washington, Ladanian Council, Keshawn Wallace and Corbin Martin all contributed rushing touchdowns, too.
Jackson ran for 60 yards, Washington had 42, Council had 18 rushing yards and Martin finished with three. Also finding success through the ground game were Johquan Caldwell, who finished with 53 yards; and Jakovi Dabbs, who finished with 19.
Washington and Tyrelle Lewis scored the two receiving touchdowns, and GiTaeus Young led the receiving corps with 80 yards. Council had 50 receiving yards, Lewis had 34, Washington had 21 and Jailen Franklin had 15.
Defensively Paris shone, and Ranchview finished the game with negative yardage.
Javin Cary had nine tackles and a forced fumble; Jadon Hay had seven tackles, including two for a loss; Johquan Caldwell had six tackles, including a sack; and Lain Atwood had five tackles and a forced fumble.
Hohenberger said a positive takeaway from the game was the impact by players who aren’t often called upon to make the big plays. He pointed to Martin, Wallace, Caldwell and Trent Tennon as consumate teammates.
“(They are) just some of the most high character kids I’ve ever had the privilege to be around,” Steven Hohenberger said. “They are all unselfish and focused on being the best teammate and doing whatever is needed to help the team win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.