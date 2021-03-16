Basketball - Area 2021-10.jpg
Buy Now

Pictured, Paris junior Jaelyn Lee shoots in traffic during Wednesday’s area championship game against Athens.

 Melanie Meredith/Special to The Paris News

The basketball season is all wrapped up, and with the end of the season comes All-District recognitions. District 14-4A Region II, which includes Paris and North Lamar, recently unvelied their honorees.

 

District 14-4A Region II

MVP: Jaelyn Lee, Paris

Defensive Player of the Year: Garrius Savage, Paris

Coach of the Year: Billy Mack Steed, Paris

All-District First Team: Troy Jones, Paris; Micah Jenkins, Paris; Braylon Mickens, Paris

All-District Second Team: Jeremerious Morgan, Paris; Mason Cole, North Lamar

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.