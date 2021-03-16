The basketball season is all wrapped up, and with the end of the season comes All-District recognitions. District 14-4A Region II, which includes Paris and North Lamar, recently unvelied their honorees.
District 14-4A Region II
MVP: Jaelyn Lee, Paris
Defensive Player of the Year: Garrius Savage, Paris
Coach of the Year: Billy Mack Steed, Paris
All-District First Team: Troy Jones, Paris; Micah Jenkins, Paris; Braylon Mickens, Paris
All-District Second Team: Jeremerious Morgan, Paris; Mason Cole, North Lamar
