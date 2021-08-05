Just because summer is winding down doesn’t mean youth baseball in Lamar County has to, evidenced by the fact that the Paris Optimist Club has scheduled its registration day for fall baseball.
The club will hold in-person registration days on Saturday, July 24, and July 31, at Woodall Fields, and people can continue to register at the ballpark office through Aug. 5.
People can also register online at www.parisoptiministbaseball.com. To pay with cash or check, use the “pay with check” option when checking out, and then bring the payment to the office between the hours of 3-6 p.m. through Aug. 5.
