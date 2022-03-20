This year was a resurgent one for the Chisum Lady Mustang basketball program. The team made its way back into the postseason for the first time in a number of years, and established themselves as the second-best team in District 12-3A and one of the best in the Red River Valley. At the heart of their success was Peyton Holland, one of the most exciting and dominant players in the area.
Holland’s 16.3 points per game were the second-most in the area, and over the course of the season she demonstrated an ability to completely take over games and score seemingly at will that no one else possessed. For her tremendous season, Holland has been named the 2022 All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year.
Watching Holland play, one might think she dedicates herself to the sport full-time. But impressively, there are two other sports that hold her heart just as much as basketball, if not moreso. In addition to basketball, Holland is also a standout softball player and volleyball player, and she divides her attentions between the three sports throughout the year.
“When I started getting into sports, I was always in softball, but basketball was the next one I got into,” Holland said. “All my friends were playing it too, and my mom started coaching it too, so I just joined. … It’s a very adrenaline-based sport because it’s always going, and it’s one of those sports where you can almost always come back, no matter how far down you are. It just depends on which team has the momentum, and if your team can get the momentum back then you have a shot. So that’s why I really liked it right away.”
Upon arriving at Chisum, it didn’t take long for Holland to make an impact on the hardwood. She showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman, and then followed that up with a sophomore season where she became a steady and reliable scoring option for the Lady Mustangs.
“I knew that this year I would have to step up as a leader because we were building a new unit and were a pretty young team overall,” Holland said. “I just used an aggressive mentality on the court and took whatever the defense gave me.”
This year, in her junior campaign, she elevated her game to another level. She cemented herself not just as her team’s go-to scorer, but also one of the most versatile and dominant scorers in the area.
Holland was most unstoppable when playing the role of a slasher, taking her opponents off the dribble and finishing through traffic.
“Her speed is really special and it sets her apart from her peers,” Chisum head coach Will Smith said.
And when she wasn’t using her speed to blow by defenders, she was using it to race downcourt and beat everyone to the hoop. Whether off an opponent’s miss or make, it wasn’t uncommon to see her immediately start darting back the other way to receive an outlet pass.
And Holland was also able to initiate several fast breaks with a steal and a runout for an easy layup, as her 3.3 steals per game led her team as well.
“Me and (post player Harmony Marsh) always look for fast break layups,” Holland said. “That’s our number one goal during games because it’s the easiest way to get down the court, and when we start running like that, there aren’t many teams that can keep up.”
Holland was also a skilled sharpshooter, and emerged as her team’s most reliable threat from long range.
“I really looked for any way to score that I could, either with a jump shot or a drive,” she said. “It was just depending on how the defense was playing me and what we needed.”
“Peyton only needs to see a few shots go through the net, and then the rest of her shots start falling,” Smith added. “So when she could start a game by making a few quick easy ones, it opened everything else up for her and you could see her confidence rising as the game went on.”
The season had its fair share of unexpected turns for Holland. At the season’s outset, Holland found herself filling the role of the team’s off-ball guard, with sophomore Ava Lamb starting at point guard for the Lady Mustangs.
Early into the season, though, Lamb suffered a serious injury that forced her to sit out the rest of the year, and Holland suddenly found herself playing a much more ball-dominant role for her team, now serving not only as the team’s primary scoring option, but also the offense’s facilitator.
It was an adjustment that Holland made seamlessly, and by the end of the season she was the team’s leader in another statistic as well: assists.
“Losing Ava hurt, because I think we worked really, really well together as a backcourt,” Holland said. “When she went down, I knew there was going to be even more responsibility on me to take care of the ball.”
Looking back on the season, Holland recalled her game against the Detroit Lady Eagles in the preseason as one of her best. Against Detroit, she scored an astounding 36 points, 14 of which came in an electrifying first quarter.
There were also several games, Smith added, where Herculean performances from Holland all but willed her team to victory. One that stands out in his memory is a crucial game on the road against Lone Oak. The first half had been almost completely in Lone Oak’s favor, but in the second half it seemed as though Holland simply could not miss, and Chisum emerged with the win.
“There’s no question that we wouldn’t have been close to the same team this year without Peyton,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t say that she necessarily put the team on her back, but I would say that she was the fire that got us going in that game — and a bunch of others.”
With Holland’s help, the Lady Mustangs earned a spot in the postseason for the first time in several years. Holland said the postseason berth has made her hungry for more.
“I was super, super excited to make the playoffs,” she said. “The last time this team made the playoffs was actually my eighth grade year, and I got to go as the filmer. It was really cool to be there back then, and I was glad I was able to experience it myself now as a player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.