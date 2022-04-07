The Chisum Lady Mustangs gave up eight runs in the top of the first inning but answered back in a big way, beating the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs 12-10 Tuesday night in dramatic fashion.
Edgewood came out of the gate strong, and found themselves aided by a number of costly Lady Mustang errors, and by the time the two teams headed to the bottom of the first, Chisum was already in a deep hole.
They didn’t waste any time starting their comeback efforts, however. In the bottom half of the inning, big hits by Brylea Marshall, Maddie Shires, Hallie Miller and Emmy Boutwell all helped the team halve the defict and head into the second inning trailing 8-4.From that point on, the game was almost all in the Lady Mustangs’ favor.
Marshall ripped a line drive single to right field that scored Holland, cutting the score to 8-5. Minutes later, Marshall ran home thanks to an Edgewood error.
Emmy Boutwell and Hallie Miller each used heads-up baserunning to cross home plate in the bottom of the third, and then freshman Sophia Rhea gave her team its first lead when her RBI triple scored Holland.
In the very next at-bat, senior Hannah Ford blasted an RBI double followed by an RBI single by Shires, extending their newfound lead to 11-8.
Edgewood showed it still had plenty of fight in the sixth, with a flurry of hits to bring the score to 11-10.
Chisum added one last insurance run in the bottom part of the inning, as Holland drew a bases-loaded walk.
Marshall, Rhea, and Shires all collected multiple hits for the Lady Mustangs, with Shires leading the way with three on a 3-for-4 night.
Holland pitched the entire game for Chisum, striking out four and walking three. Of Edgewood’s 10 runs, only three were earned runs off of Holland.
