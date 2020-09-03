The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team has started its season blisteringly hot, currently finding themselves ranked 17th in the state among 3A teams. They stumbled on Tuesday, however, falling in straight sets to the Quinlan-Ford Lady Panthers, 22-25, 15-25, 18-25.
Mental miscues and uncharacteristic misplays doomed the Lady Mustangs, who still managed to keep the sets close for the most part, despite their troubles.
“We just gave them free points,” head coach Laura Nickerson said. “Our hitters were out of sync and out of rhythm, we got nothing going in the middle and it was just an off night. (Quinlan-Ford) probably only scored five or six kills on us in that first set, and it was mostly our mistakes, like hitting the ball into the net and hitting the ball out deep.”
It wasn’t all bad for the team, though, and Nickerson said there were things she saw that she liked.
“Our service game was on point for the most part and our passing was there, we just couldn’t get into our system or get the offense going,” she said.
Nickerson said the team will need to work to be much more consistent heading into district play, which begins Tuesday against Rains.
Emmy Williams finished the match with six kills, an ace and four digs. Chloe Prestridge had five kills, five digs and four blocks. Peyton Holland tallied five kills to go along with three aces and seven digs. Kelsea Ball led the team in assists and digs, with 11 of each, as well as four kills and an ace. Kaci Williams also recorded 11 digs as well as three kills. And Carly Bell had 10 assists, a kill and five digs.
