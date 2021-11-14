Amarion Black’s electrifying 93-yard scoring run with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter pulled Clarksville head coach Jarrick Farmer’s Blue Tigers to within 13-6 in the opening round playoff game against top-ranked, and perennial state power, Mart Panthers. The tally certainly gave the Tigers some hope, until the extra point attempt was blocked and returned by the Panthers 68 yards for two points. From that point own, Mart put on an exhibition of outstanding football that left no doubt that the road to defeating the Panthers would be impossible, as Mart slammed Clarksville hard by an overwhelming 84-6 margin.
The game lasted just three quarters, as at the end of period three, officials had to declare the contest over, due to the city of Eustace having to be evacuated because of a serious gas leak.
Mart would score during the contest in a variety of ways. The Panthers scored by the run, pass, punt return, and interception. And defensively, with the exception of Black’s brilliant run, the highly regarded Panthers enjoyed many shinning moments in the Blue Tigers backfield.
In reality, the contest was already over in the opening quarter as Mart ended the frame in control 29-6. The Panthers scored on all seven first half possessions, and added the pass interception for a touchdown, to end the half with an unbelievable 71-6 advantage. Mart then produced the final points of the game on a pair of back to back third period touchdowns that covered 10 and 20 yards.
Clarksville suited up just 17 players for the game including six seniors who played their final game of high school football. The seniors included Black, Lamajah Cheathem, A’zarrion Presley, Octavio Resendiz, Devin Scales and Isaiah Scott.
The Tigers finished their season with an overall 4-7 record, while Farmer’s troops placed fourth in the district race with a 2-3 mark.
After failing to reach postseason play one year ago under Farmer, who was in his first season at the helm, the Tigers found themselves back in familiar territory with the postseason appearance in 2021.
Mart moves on to the second round of the playoffs with a perfect 11-0 season record. The Panthers won their district with a 5-0 mark. Mart has produced five shutout wins this year, and the most points produced by an opponent this season against the Panthers is 13.
Mart will face Lovelady in the second round. Lovelady topped Hull-Daisetta 52-18 in their opening round contest.
