Playing with just four athletes — and just one starter — on the floor for the final two minutes in overtime, head coachBroderick Gaffney’s Clarksville Lady Tigers pulled out the most improbable of wins in overtime, downing the James Bowie Lady Pirates 56-55.
Ultimately, it was an Arie Owens free throw with six seconds left that lifted the Lady Tigers to 2-0 in district play as five of the nine-member Lady Tigers’ roster watched from the bench after having fouled out earlier in the contest.
“This definitely was a test for them,” Gaffney said. “Obviously our girls stepped up, and they even showed me something. And McKenzie (Reynolds), she stepped up and made some big plays, and we were disciplined in our box four defense to finish out the game.”
The win did not come without controversy in the end. The Lady Pirates had an opportunity to inbound the ball on their scoring end of the court with just a little over two seconds left on the game clock. A 3-point shot from the left corner swished through the net for an apparent win for Bowie.
But after a discussion by the officials, it was ruled that the basket did not count. The game clock did not start during the possession, and the player shooting the ball did not have enough time to catch the inbounds pass and deliver the shot from the corner before time expired.
“It seemed like the world went still for a minute when that ball went into the air. I knew that it wasn’t enough time for that to happen, but at the same time, you never know how the refs are feeling,” Gaffney said.
It was a ballgame that certainly had some unusual moments. Eight players would foul out, including three James Bowie team members. Fan warnings, and a fan ejection took place, and 44 fouls were called in the game, including a technical foul.
The teams also combined for 87 free throw attempts in the ballgame that lasted well over two hours.
With the teams tied at 50 at the end of regulation, Bowie scored the first bucket in overtime with about four minutes remaining, but Owens recorded a free throw followed by a steal and layup to hand the Lady Tigers a 53-52 lead.
Owens would give Clarksville the lead for good at 56-55 wwith another free throw. She led the Lady Tigers with 16 points in the game, while also providing some strong defensive play.
The teams entered the fourth period with Clarkville clinging to a 36-34 advantage. A Bowie three pointer with five minutes remaining in regulation gave the visiting team a 39-38 lead. On three occasions during the period, the Lady Pirates would enjoy three point advantages, the final coming at 44-41 with just over three minutes remaining in period four.
With key starters having already fouled out, reserves Nini Owens, Mckenzie Reynolds, Rajahnae Scales and Jalaya Stephens stepped up to play huge roles in the victory.
Clarksville gained the lead again in the fourth when Scales cruised in for a layup, followed by Stephens inside bucket, and a Scales free throw at the 1:37 mark that handed the Lady Tigers a 46-44 advantage.
The Lady Tigers would hold a 50-48 lead with four seconds left in regulation thanks to Arie Owens’ free throw with 23 seconds left in the fourth period. But A driving layup by Bowie as time expired in regulation sent the teams into the overtime period.
“Arie is surprising a lot of people now too,” Gaffney said. “She has definitely been a trump card for us. I told her during a timeout that she and Ashley (Rosser) had to take over the game. And then when Ashley went down, she stepped into that role and started attacking the basket.”
After jumping out to a 10-2 first-quarter lead, Clarksville only led 11-9 when the teams entered the second quarter. With roughly a minute left in the second period, the Lady Tigers moved to a 26-18 advantage when Rosser hit a charity shot, but Bowie closed the gap to 26-20 at the half.
Stephens and Rosser, who both fouled out of the game, reached double figures with 10 points each for Clarksville. Legacy Booker scored seven, and Daleashia Johnson contributed five points. Scales had four points, while Reynolds and Mariela Resendiz produced two points each.
“This game will boost our momentum. We finally got a two game win streak going, and we haven’t done that all season, so this is nothing but a momentum booster,” Gaffney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.