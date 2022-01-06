For a little more than a quarter of play, the Rivercrest Rebels and Linden-Kildare Tigers remained neck and neck. Before long, though, the Rebels were able to create some separation and go on to ultimately win comfortably, 65-35.
The game opened with offense coming in bursts, as the Rebels would go up by a couple possessions, only for the Tigers to quickly find a pair of baskets of their own to bring themselves even again with Rivercrest.
Senior Darrion Ricks turned in a stellar first quarter for Rivercrest, scoring six points in the period with strong post moves and a nice mid-range jumpshot. And his team needed each of those points to enter the second quarter with a lead, as they clung to a 13-11 lead after the first period.
Ricks was a force all game, not only by scoring 22 big points, but also by being a dominant rebounder and helping to facilitate the team’s offense.
“Darrion played really well today,” Rivercrest head coach Quincy English said. “For us to be at our best, we need him to score a lot, and we need for him to be a big rebounder for us. And tonight he definitely did those things.”
The Rebels came out firing in the second quarter, and before long had stretched their lead up to double digits, capping off an 11-2 run with a pair of Kamryn English free throws that gave them a 24-13 lead.
The Rebels were able to stretch their lead out in large part thanks to Kamryn English and Ricks catching fire, but the defense also picked up in the quarter, with senior guard Zane Dees doing a good job harassing the Linden-Kildare ballhandlers and helping force turnovers.
“At the start of the game, (the Tigers) had a lot more energy than us,” Quincy English said. “They were diving to the floor, going after loose balls and getting a bunch of points on offensive rebounds. We started to clean that up after that, and that’s the main thing that changed and allowed us to eventually pull away.”
Kirk Killian got the third quarter started with a basket from close range that pushed the Rebels’ lead to 33-17, and after a Linden-Kildare free throw, Ricks answered right back on the next possession with a tough shot in the paint.
Kamryn English and Ricks continued to shoot the ball well, with the pair combining for 15 of Rivercrest’s 17 third-quarter points.
All game long, those two were the focal points of the offense. Kamryn English scored 24 in the game, and Ricks finished right behind him with 22.
However, while those two carried the brunt of the scoring responsibilities for their team, they weren’t the only Rebs who made an impact. Tre Williams made his presence felt with several nice passes, kicking the ball out to the perimeter at the tail end of slashes to the rim, and he also showed he was able to hit teammates with well-placed outlet passes on the fast break.
Ricks pushed the lead to 20 points for the first time when he cut to the rim and received a nice pass from Killian, bringing the score to 40-20.
And a few minutes later, Ricks finished the third quarter off in dramatic fashion, beating the buzzer with a shot to give his team a 48-26 lead heading into the fourth.
Dylan Earley turned in some valuable minutes for the Rebels in the final quarter, scoring a trio of baskets to give him six points in the period.
After the opening quarter, the Rebels’ defense clamped down, and Linden-Kildare didn’t reach 10 points in any of the final three quarters.
Despite this, Quincy English said he hopes to see his team continue to improve moving forward.
“We have a goal to not allow 10 points in a quarter, and for the most part we reached that goal,” he said. “I think we could’ve scored a bit more and held them to a bit less, but overall we did alright.”
In addition to Kamryn English and Ricks combining for 46 points, Killian scored eight, Earley had six, Dees finished with four points and Williams had one.
