On the Clarksville Lady Tigers’ first offensive possession against the Prairiland Lady Patriots on Thursday, good ball movement led to a 3-pointer and a 3-2 lead for the Lady Tigers. As it turned out, it would be one of the few baskets they’d make all night against Prairiland, as the Lady Patriots went on to win 66-16.
The Lady Tigers’ struggles weren’t just offensive, but defensive too. All game long, they had a hard time closing out on shooters, as Lady Patriots Kirsten Bridges and Abi Farmer knocked down deep shots all game long.
After an opening quarter that saw Prairiland build up a 25-10 lead, the Lady Tigers would go two straight quarters without a single point, Roughly 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers had a fast break where it looked like they’d snap their scoring drought, but a block by Farmer forced them to wait a bit longer.
Clarksville’s first points in more than two quarters came on a free throw by Aniyah Owens a few minutes into the period.
Bridges scored 21 points to lead Prairiland, Chloe VanDeaver scored 17 and Abi Farmer had 11.
