The Paris Ladycat soccer team traveled to Greenville last week to test itself in some preseason action, and finished as the last team standing in a stacked tournament after some truly dominant play.
In the championship game, the Ladycats faced off against the Lady Foxes of Caddo Mills, winning 2-1.
The conditions weren’t particularly conducive to playing, with the grass slick from rain and fog lying heavy over the fields. It didn’t seem to affect the Ladycats, though, as the game opened with a bang for Paris when senior Eva Vogt found the back of the net in the very early goings to give her team the quick 1-0 lead.
After that, much of the first half progressed with neither team getting much going offensively, until a series of several Caddo Mills corner kicks finally paid off for the Lady Foxes, and they evened the score just before halftime.
Early in the second half, Paris’ Ashley McGuire powered the ball in for another Ladycat goal, and it proved to be the decisive score.
“She fired that ball in there like a cannon,” Paris head coach Haley Jetton said. “There was no way any of them were stopping that ball.”
That was all the lift Paris needed, as Caddo Mills was unable to score in the second half of play, and the game ended with Vogt receiving a pass and running out the clock by dashing down the sideline.
“It’s great to see everyone supporting each other and pulling one another up. They were completely selfless out there and playing as one,” Jetton said. “It’s a coach’s dream.”
All tournament long, Paris’ defense was impeccable, and the first-half goal scored by Caddo Mills was the only goal they allowed all tournament.
“The work of all of our defensive girls, from the midfielders to the girls on the back to our goalies — they were all excellent and played the games of their lives,” Jetton said.
Prior to downing Caddo Mills, the Ladycats cruised to victories over Terrell and Farmersville, winning 4-0 and 7-0, respectively.
Against Terrell,McGuire finished with a goal and two assists, Macey McAmis added a goal and an assist, and Vogt and Elizabeth Harper each scored as well.
Against Farmersville, McAmis led the way with a hat trick, scoring three goals while also dishing out two assists. McGuire scored a pair of goals herself, Harper scored a goal and delivered an assist and Mazy Frierson added a goal too.
“This is a huge momentum booster moving forward,” Jetton said. “In our first official games, we’re undefeated. And we want to stay that way for as long as possible.”
