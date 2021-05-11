The Rivercrest Rebels’ impressive season will continue into the second round of the playoffs, as the top seed coasted to a pair of wins, downing North Hopkins 20-0 and 12-3.
Just about everyone on the Rebels’ roster had a good game at the plate in the first game, with every player reaching base.
Nobody had a better game than Christopher Randolph, however. Randolph was perfect at the plate and drove in six RBIs. Three came on a three-run triple and the other three came on an inside-the-park home run.
In the second game, a trio of Rebel pitchers — John Grider, Kirk Killian and Connor Young — combined to toss a no-hitter, despite three North Hopkins runs crossing the plate.
John Grider led the way offensively in that game, driving in four RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.