In a matchup of epic proportions, Edgewood scuffled past Chisum 3-2 in varsity volleyball.
Though a hard-fought battle, Chisum didn’t have the momentum they needed throughout the whole match.
Edgewood took the first two sets, and as Chisum closed the gap considerably during the second set, Edgewood kept the momentum to close out the set.
The environment in the gym was electric, and the Chisum student section kept the players on their toes.
As the Edgewood and Chisum fans swapped cheers and yells, the players did so on the court.
Throughout the third set, which ended in a 25-17 Chisum win, some of the Chisum players stepped up in big ways. “It was like a playoff atmosphere,” Laura Nickerson, Chisum volleyball coach, said about how energetic the crowd was.
The fourth set began and Chisum, though down 2-1 at this point, had all the momentum going into the set.
And with momentum comes huge plays. When the score was 24-21 in favor of Chisum, Emma Garner got a huge block to set up the set point to tie the match 2-2 with a fourth set win.
In the fifth set, the energetic crowd played a huge role, as the girls from both teams felt the pressure of each opponent's crowd. After a no call on a kicked ball that went in Edgewood’s favor, the Chisum crowd deflated, and the Edgewood fans used that to fuel their fire.
The Edgewood Lady Bulldogs closed out the fifth set 15-6 en route to a three set to two victory over the Lady Mustangs.
“We have to be able to overcome that playoff type of crowd, but we let ourselves make too many mistakes, we just didn’t play sharp and clean like we normally do,” Nickerson said about what adjustments the girls need to make and get through district and then be ready for a playoff run.
“We definitely had some players step up in big ways,” she said as she pointed out a few of the girls that really made some great plays. Nickerson mentioned No. 10 Peyton Holland, No. 6 Emma Garner, and No. 7 Brooklyn Atnip. Holland led the team in kills with 16, Garner led the team in blocks with 8, and Atnip led the team in digs with 28.
Nickerson named junior Brooklyn Atnip as the well-deserved player of the game.
The next game the Chisum Lady Mustangs will play, will be against Prairiland in the Prairiland High School gym at 4:30 p.m.
Chisum will have its next home game against Rains on Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m., which will be their final home game before the playoff schedule begins.
