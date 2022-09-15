Two sets into Tuesday’s volleyball game between the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Chisum Lady Mustangs, it looked as if the Lady Patriots were well on its way to earning its first district win and a victory over their heated rivals. The Lady Mustangs, however, had other plans.

Chisum staged a comeback for the ages, rallying from being down 0-2 in the set count to take the next three sets and ultimately the game 21-25, 8-25,25-18, 25-15, 15-12.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

