Two sets into Tuesday’s volleyball game between the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Chisum Lady Mustangs, it looked as if the Lady Patriots were well on its way to earning its first district win and a victory over their heated rivals. The Lady Mustangs, however, had other plans.
Chisum staged a comeback for the ages, rallying from being down 0-2 in the set count to take the next three sets and ultimately the game 21-25, 8-25,25-18, 25-15, 15-12.
In the game’s opening set, both teams came out firing on all cylinders, and it quickly became apparent to the hundreds of fans packed into Chisum’s gymnasium that they were in for a treat.
Every point was hard-won, with several extended rallies that saw both teams making highlight-reel plays to keep the ball alive.
Both teams played well defensively, but it was Prairiland that was more often than not able to withstand the other team’s hitting the longest.
“A lot of credit has to go to (Prairiland),” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “I felt like we were out-hitting them in the first set, but their defense was just incredible. We really had to work to get anything past them.”
“Those first two sets were the best I’ve seen them play defensively this year,” Prairiland head coach Terry Lambert said of his team’s defensive tenacity. “Even though we had some defensive lapses in the later sets, I’m really pleased with where they’re at right now.”
Leading the defensive charge for Prairiland were setter Chloe Raley and libero Lanna Riney, both of whom had multiple pinpoint-accurate digs while diving to the floor or off-balance, running away from the net.
When it came time to put away points, Prairiland turned to seniors Raley and Kyndal Yaross for several well-placed kills.
“Raley was killing us early on with that cross-angle to the sideline she was doing,” Nickerson said.
The Lady Mustangs were no slouch either in the first set. Peyton Holland kept things close with some thunderous attacks.
And their own defensive efforts were led by Brylea Marshall, who had a plethora of incredible defensive plays herself.
“To make an analogy to another one of her sports, she’s just a natural-born shortstop,” Nickerson said of Marshall. “She reads the ball so well, and has the athleticism to react to it and get it up. Her defense is really second to none.”
Prairiland led for much of the early going, even building up a five-point lead at one point, when a kill by Raley put them up 8-3. However, Chisum stayed within striking distance throughout the entire set, and pulled even with the Lady Pats at several points in the set.
Chisum tied the game for the first time when an ace by Hope Ensor brought the score to 12-12, and then a Prairiland hitting error on the next point gave them their first lead of the game.
A few points later, Prairiland regained the lead when a well-placed push by Raley to an empty spot on the floor put the Lady Pats back on top, 16-15.
Chisum would take one more lead, when a big kill by Holland put Chisum up 18-17, and tie the game three more times on top of that, but Prairiland managed to pull away in the final few points.
“We had the ball control advantage and the pressure advantage,” Lambert said. “We were able to force them into making mistakes because we were operating at such a high level and getting them out of rhythm.”
Where the first set was an exciting clash between two teams both playing at an extremely high level, the second set was anything but. From the outset, the Lady Patriots controlled the pace of play.
A standout play by Yaross put Prairiland up 9-3 when she dove to the floor to dig an attack by Holland, and then quickly recovered and leapt up to finish the point off with a kill off of a set by fellow senior Hanna Cope.
The lead reached double digits minutes later, when another kill by Yaross put her team up 15-5.
A Chisum miscommunication led to Prairiland going up 20-6 moments later, as the Lady Mustangs seemed unsure of who was supposed to dig a Prairiland attack to the middle of the floor.
“I think we got into our own heads and started to get our shoulders down,” Nickerson said.
“It was definitely all mental, coming off of the loss,” Holland said of the team’s struggles in the second set. “We have a really bad habit of getting in our heads after we lose and thinking we can’t lose.”
Headed into the third set, the Lady Mustangs quickly began to turn things around, however. An ace by Marshall put Chisum up 3-1, and some strong attacks by Holland and junior Emma Garner were able to disrupt Prairiland’s previously-impenetrable defense.
A kill by Holland to the back row put Chisum up 10-3.
Prairiland didn’t fold under pressure, though. The Lady Patriots were able to get back into the match in short order, and a big kill by Maebry Parris cut the deficit to three, with Chisum clinging to a 13-10 lead. A few points later, the Chisum lead was again cut to three, as a kill by Katelyn Cornmesser brought the score to 15-12 after a long rally, despite the best defensive efforts of Chisum libero Serena Whatley.
Chisum was able to create some separation between them and their opponents after that, though, with Prairiland hitting errors and some excellent offensive play helping them build their lead back up. Chisum reached the 20-point mark on an ace by Rylee Chapman that put them up 20-14, and not long after that the set ended as Prairiland hit the ball into the net.
“After we won that third set, we knew we were going to win,” Holland said. “We said, ‘If we were going to lose, we would’ve lost in three. But now that we’ve won this set, we’ve got this.’”
Emboldened by the third set, the Lady Mustangs took control in the fourth set in much the same way Prairiland controlled the second. Prairiland scored the first point of the set on an ace by Raley, but Chisum exploded after that, rattling off 10 unanswered points.
In particular, Garner played a key role in the set. In those first 10 points alone, she recorded a pair of blocks and a kill, and added more kills and blocks before the set’s end.
An emphatic spike by Ensor put Chisum up 15-10, and that was followed shortly after by a smartly-placed tip by Garner. Another big Garner kill stretched Chisum’s lead to 23-15.
“I was a little frustrated it took me that long to settle in and start playing well, but I’m glad I was able to finally start playing my game there in the fourth set,” Garner said.
“We told Emma after that second set that she had to get mean and start playing her game, and that’s exactly what she did,” Nickerson added.
Holland used some smart offense of her own throughout the match. On more than one occasion, she would leap up and feint as if she was going to hammer home a devastating attack. But then, at the last second, she would lightly tip the ball in the other direction without looking.
“That’s something she’s been working on in practice,” Nickerson said.
Entering the fifth set, the Lady Mustangs had successfully flipped the script, and it was now they who entered the final, winner-take-all set with all the momentum. And though it looked like Chisum would ride that momentum to a quick final set, Prairiland wouldn’t go down without a fight.
After trading points in the early goings of the set, Chisum began to pull away with kills from Marshall and Holland, building up a 12-5 lead, putting them only three points away from victory.
It was at that point, though, that the Lady Pats went on a truly remarkable run.
Yaross, Raley, Cornmesser and Parris all had big attacks that led to points, and their defense steeled itself, showing the same level of play they’d demonstrated in the opening two sets.
Lambert called a timeout to steady his players when a kill by Ensor put Chisum just one point away from winning the match, and then Nickerson called one of her own shortly thereafter to steady her own girls after a crucial block by Lady Pat Ryleigh Sims cut the score to 14-12.
That was as close as Prairiland would get, though, as the final point — another long and tense rally — ended with a push to the sideline by Chisum’s Carly Bell, falling just out of Raley’s reach for the final point.
After the game, Lambert said he was proud of his team’s resilience in the fifth set.
“Lots of teams will just roll over if they go down by eight points in a fifth set, but there really is no quit in my team,” he said. “There’s some things we need to work on, but I’m pleased overall with where we’re at. … This was a fun game to be a part of and, I imagine, a fun game for all the fans here today too.”
As soon as the ball hit the floor, the celebration was on for the Lady Mustangs. The win was big for the Lady Mustangs in more ways than one, Nickerson said. On one hand, it’s a big confidence booster for the Lady Mustangs and helps steady them in the district standings after dropping their district opener against Edgewood the week prior.
But it’s also a statement for the Chisum volleyball program as a whole, as the team previously hadn’t taken a match from Prairiland in district play since 2016, according to records kept by online high school sports database MaxPreps.
“I know it’s been since before I took over,” Nickerson said. “We’ve beaten them a few times in preseason tournaments and things, but not district. … This is huge. Prairiland of course has always had a very proud volleyball tradition, and so I think this shows our girls that we don’t need to be intimidated by them.”
Holland finished with 23 kills and 27 digs. Garner racked up nine kills and eight blocks. Brooklyn Atnip had 17 assists and five kills, while Bell had 28 assists and four kills. Ensor contributed four kills and five blocks. For Prairiland, Yaross had 14 kills and 22 digs; Raley had 10 kills, 15 assists, 21 digs and a trio of aces; Cornmesser and Parris each had seven kills apiece; and Riney had a game-high 30 digs.
“It feels great,” Holland said with a grin. “It’s always been a mental thing holding us back these past few years, and I think we finally figured out that we just have to play volleyball and play like we’ve always known we’re capable of. We got down there in the first two sets, but we all came together as a team.”
