After roughly 70 minutes of soccer on Friday night, the Paris Wildcats and Lindale Eagles remained locked in a 0-0 stalemate.
That tie was shattered in dramatic fashion when Paris senior Miguel Rivera leapt in the air to corral a pass from teammate Jeovanny Avitua while contorting his body to kick it all in one motion, and found the back of the net with an acrobatic bicycle kick.
The ball made it past the outstretched hands of the Lindale goalkeeper and the Paris fans in attendance — as well as Rivera’s teammates — exploded in celebration.
“It feels amazing,” Rivera said with a wide grin after the game. “He sent a great cross that went over both opponents, and so I just went up and hit it. When I saw it go in, I just felt relief. I almost couldn’t believe it.”
And for Rivera to nail the shot, head coach Clint Cobb said, means a little something extra.
“Every time he’d tried doing a bicycle kick in a game before, he’s never been able to make it,” Cobb said with a laugh. “We get on him when he tries them half the time because they’re not usually warranted, but for him to score that one in that situation to seal the deal was great. It was a big time goal, and it was an inside thing with us.
“That’s just who Miguel is. He’s not afraid of big moments, and he showed that tonight.”
Prior to that goal, though, the Wildcats had been significantly less jovial. Right from the opening moments of the game, Lindale, the fourth seed from their district, showed that they weren’t intimidated by Paris, the top-ranked team in the state.
Lindale’s defense gave the Wildcats trouble throughout the first half, as Paris struggled to get any close looks at the goal through Lindale’s backs.
“Hats off to Lindale, because they had a gameplan that they executed very well,” Cobb said. “We were launching a lot of long balls, and their entire back line was retreating and taking those away.”
Scoring opportunities did come for Paris, including good looks at the goal from Joe Ramirez, Paul Torres, Avitua and others, but they were few and far between.
When Paris did get shots on goal, such as an attempted rifled towards the top of the net by Ramirez, they were often stopped by impressive leaping and diving saves from Lindale’s goalie.
Paris began controlling possession more in the final moments of the first half, and even had a stretch in Lindale’s box where they peppered the goal with shots by Andres Melguizo, Garrett Lowry and Avitua in quick succession, but still they came up empty.
In the second half, momentum seemed to tilt in Paris’ favor, as the Wildcats began controlling possession more and more.
Crisp passing between Rivera, Avitua and Torres — even though it didn’t ultimately result in a goal — nevertheless stymied Lindale’s offense for much of the night.
At the other end of the field, Paris’s goalie didn’t have much to do. The Wildcats’ own back line were nearly impenetrable, stopping the Eagles short of the goal time and time again.
“We really take pride in our defense, and we’ve only given up four goals all season,” Cobb said. “They’re organized and communicate well. It’s definitely led by our leader in the back, Joset Gonzalez. He directs everything and is such a stud player in the back line.”
After Rivera’s goal, momentum seemed to turn completely in Paris favor. During the final 10 minutes of the match, the Eagles struggled to keep possession for very long, and Paris made several impressive tackeaways.
With the win, Paris moves on to face Diboll in the area round, with a time and location yet to be announced.
“Our goal is a state championship,” Rivera said. “This was a good win, and now it’s on to the next one.”
