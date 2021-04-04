On Thursday, The PJC Dragons baseball team was explosive, scoring 24 combined runs in a double-header. On Friday, runs were a bit harder to come by, as the team won 3-2 against Texas Post Grad in an 11-inning thriller.
Late game heroics came courtesy of Sean Curtis, who smacked an RBI double in the bottom of the 11th inning, scoring teammate Junior Torres.
Torres had reached base earlier in the inning when he drew a walk, and then he moved into scoring position on the next at-bat, advancing on a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt.
“He’s just a freshman, but he’s come up with a number of big hits for us already this season,” PJC coach Clay Cox said. “No moment is too big for him, and he’s shown that time and time again this year already.”
The Dragons are a team that have developed something of a penchant for winning nailbiters, Cox said with a laugh, pointing to the fact that PJC has won three walkoffs in as many weeks.
“We feel like if there’s an out left then we have a chance, no matter the score.”
Texas Post Grad struck first, scoring a run in the top of the fourth, but Paris answered right back, as two runner crossed the plate in the bottom of the same inning. The first came when Kade Fletcher smacked a well-hit senior to left field that allowed Bryce Sitka to score, and the next came in the very next at-bat, when a hit by Chase Alford scored Fletcher.
Sam Creed, Fletcher, Alford and Curtis each finished the game with multiple hits.
Pitching for the Dragons was superb, as five pitchers combined to allow just four hits in the marathon game. Hunter Mayo, who got the start for PJC, pitched four innings of two-hit ball, striking out five batters in four innings while allowing just one run.
Impressively, the Dragons walked just two batters all night long.
“Our guys had good command over the strike zone, and that was reflected in the number of walks they had,” Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.