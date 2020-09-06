The Prairiland Patriots put on a show Friday night, dispatching the Tom Bean Tomcats in dominating fashion, winning 56-19.
A number of players got in on the scoring action for the Patriots, as Jeremiah Harrison, Brooks Morrison, Brylee Galloway, Landry Morrison, Chris Michael and Eli Rolen all scored touchdowns for the Patriots.
Galloway had a night to remember, finishing with 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, as well as 63 receiving yards and two more touchdowns from passes. Landry Morrison ran for 101 yards, Harrison ran for 49, Brooks Morrison had 31 and Gavin Watts added 16.
Michael had 36 receiving yards to go with his touchdown, and Rolen also had 36 receiving yards and a score.
Defensively, senior linebacker Lincoln Smith led the team with 10 tackles for the second straight week. Landry Morrison finished with nine tackles, Rylan Berry had eight total tackles, Fernando Cortes had six tackles and Saul Rojas finished with five.
The Patriots will next take the field on Friday against Como-Pickton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.