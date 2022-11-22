The 2nd Annual Clarksville Tigers Thanksgiving Classic will take place in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will showcase eight basketball teams, with five varsity squads involved along with three junior varsity teams.
The list of participating teams includes; Clarksville, Longview, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau JV, Prairiland, Idabel JV, Paris JV and Jacksonville. Games will get underway at 11 a.m. each day with three games scheduled for Friday, and four more on the slate for Saturday.
The Friday lineup will feature the Paris JV taking on Prairiland at 11 a.m., followed by the contest between North Lamar and Longview at 12:30 p.m. Clarksville will battle the Liberty-Eylau JV at 2: p.m.
Saturday games will top off with the Paris JV and Idabel JV getting action underway at 11 a.m., while the Liberty-Eylau JV faces Prairiland at 12:30 p.m. North Lamar will battle Jacksonville at 2 p.m., and Clarksville takes on Longview in the final game of the Classic at 3 p.m.
Admission will be $6 for adults, and $3 for students, with children five and under being admitted free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.