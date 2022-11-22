Clarksville ISD logo

The 2nd Annual Clarksville Tigers Thanksgiving Classic will take place in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will showcase eight basketball teams, with five varsity squads involved along with three junior varsity teams.

The list of participating teams includes; Clarksville, Longview, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau JV, Prairiland, Idabel JV, Paris JV and Jacksonville. Games will get underway at 11 a.m. each day with three games scheduled for Friday, and four more on the slate for Saturday.

